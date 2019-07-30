Burton boss Clough calls for more cash help for EFL clubs

Burton boss Nigel Clough has urged Premier League heavyweights to do more to help financially-struggling English Football League clubs.

The Brewers chief is eager to see increased top-flight aid, with two Sky Bet League One sides having slipped into administration this summer.

Bury failed to meet the EFL’s 5pm Monday deadline to show evidence of financial viability, leading the governing body to suspend Saturday’s home game with MK Dons.

Bolton’s opening day trip to Wycombe had also been in doubt but Wanderers’ submissions satisfied the EFL and the game will go ahead.

The clubs have already been deducted 12 points for going into administration and face a battle to stay in the division and Clough wants more help from the top flight, which already offers EFL clubs solidarity payments.

He said: “It’s very difficult but I think there’s enough money in football at the moment to look after everybody. I would look up for it. When there’s billion-pound TV deals and everything I think the Football League should have just a little bit more.

“I think it’s been the lifeblood for many years in providing players for the Premier League and even the international team. I think there’s an overall responsibility to try and look after those clubs.

Advertising

Clough’s Burton reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup last season (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“People don’t understand how hard it is in the lower divisions because they read the figures at the top level. They look at the transfer fees of £60m, £70m, £80m.

“There doesn’t seem to be any or many £1m or £2m transfers anymore.

“Gareth Bale is offered a £1m a week – it’s staggering. It’s beyond belief. You talk about a £1m transfer and then they are talking about a £1m in wages. There’s been a staggering increase in a relatively short period of time.

Advertising

“One week’s wages at those figures would certainly keep us going for a while.”

Burton are due to host Bury on September 27 and welcome Bolton on October 12.

Clough, who is preparing to face Ipswich in Burton’s League One opener on Saturday, also fears so many clubs are being pushed to the brink one may go bust.

He said: “There might be, a few years ago quite a few went out of business and I hope it doesn’t come to that.

“That’s why I think there’s enough money in football for that not to happen. I hope someone comes in and saves them.

“It’s sad as both are in our division. It looks worse then.

“We wondered what would happen to the rest of the fixtures if it did happen. It’s a tricky situation.”