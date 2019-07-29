Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Egan Bernal joins England’s cricketers and some Premier League newcomers in the best shots of the weekend.

Chris Woakes celebrates his fifth wicket as England bowled Ireland out for 38 to win the one-off Test at Lord's

England won a bizarre Test match against Ireland, Team Ineos tightened their stranglehold on the Tour de France and Max Verstappen won a dramatic German Grand Prix on another thrilling weekend of sport.

Here, PA’s photographers look back at the best of the action.

England celebrate the wicket of Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien, second right, in their dramatic Test win at Lord’s
England celebrate the wicket of Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien, second right, in their dramatic Test win at Lord’s (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England's Olly Stone is bowled by Ireland's Stuart Thompson, not pictured
It wasn’t all plain sailing for England, who lost their final wicket when Olly Stone was bowled by the first ball of the day (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Egan Bernal rides ahead of Team Ineos colleague Geraint Thomas during stage 21 of the Tour de France
Egan Bernal rides ahead of Team Ineos colleague Geraint Thomas during stage 21 of the Tour de France. Bernal became the youngest winner of the race in a century and his team’s seventh in eight years (PA)
Egan Bernal, centre, Geraint Thomas, left, and Steven Kruijswijk on the Tour de France podium
Bernal, centre, Thomas, left, and Steven Kruijswijk share the podium in Paris (PA)
Max Verstappen celebrates victory in the German Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates victory in the German Grand Prix (Uli Deck/AP)

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, right, sprays German Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen with champagne on the podium
Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat, right, sprays Verstappen with champagne on the podium (Jens Meyer/AP)
Tom Watson acknowledges the crowd after his final round in the Senior Open at Royal Lytham & St Anne's
Tom Watson acknowledges the crowd after his final round in the Senior Open. The 69-year-old announced his retirement from major golf after the tournament at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dani Ceballos, right, comes on for his Arsenal debut in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Lyon
Dani Ceballos, right, comes on for his Arsenal debut in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Lyon (Nick Potts/PA)
Alexandre Lacazette reacts after suffering an injury against Lyon
Gunners forward Alexandre Lacazette suffered an injury during the game against his former club (Nick Potts/PA)

Manager Frank Lampard gives instructions to his Chelsea team
Manager Frank Lampard gives instructions to his Chelsea team against Reading (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce saw Newcastle beaten by Preston in his first game in the dugout
Steve Bruce saw Newcastle beaten by Preston in his first game in the dugout (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Australia's Ellyse Perry, centre left, and Meg Lanning celebrate another win over England in the Women's Ashes
Australia’s Ellyse Perry, centre left, and Meg Lanning celebrate another win over England in the Women’s Ashes (John Walton/PA)
Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes on Enable at Ascot
Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes on Enable at Ascot (Julian Herbert/PA)
West Ham's Sebastien Haller in action against Fulham
West Ham fans got their first look at record signing Sebastien Haller against Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross is stretchered off injured during the pre-season friendly against Leicester
Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross is stretchered off injured during the pre-season friendly against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds captain Courtney Hill celebrates with the Coral Women's Challenge Cup trophy
Leeds captain Courtney Hill celebrates with the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup trophy (Dave Howarth/PA)
UK & international sports

