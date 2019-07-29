The sporting weekend in pictures

England won a bizarre Test match against Ireland, Team Ineos tightened their stranglehold on the Tour de France and Max Verstappen won a dramatic German Grand Prix on another thrilling weekend of sport.

Here, PA’s photographers look back at the best of the action.

England celebrate the wicket of Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien, second right, in their dramatic Test win at Lord’s (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It wasn’t all plain sailing for England, who lost their final wicket when Olly Stone was bowled by the first ball of the day (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Egan Bernal rides ahead of Team Ineos colleague Geraint Thomas during stage 21 of the Tour de France. Bernal became the youngest winner of the race in a century and his team’s seventh in eight years (PA)

Bernal, centre, Thomas, left, and Steven Kruijswijk share the podium in Paris (PA)

Yes, Sir Dave Brailsford is wearing a Colombia shirt #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/hVZhueZ93e — Ian Parker (@iparkysport) July 28, 2019

Max Verstappen celebrates victory in the German Grand Prix (Uli Deck/AP)

Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat, right, sprays Verstappen with champagne on the podium (Jens Meyer/AP)

Tom Watson acknowledges the crowd after his final round in the Senior Open. The 69-year-old announced his retirement from major golf after the tournament at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dani Ceballos, right, comes on for his Arsenal debut in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Lyon (Nick Potts/PA)

Gunners forward Alexandre Lacazette suffered an injury during the game against his former club (Nick Potts/PA)

Manager Frank Lampard gives instructions to his Chelsea team against Reading (David Davies/PA)

Steve Bruce saw Newcastle beaten by Preston in his first game in the dugout (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Australia’s Ellyse Perry, centre left, and Meg Lanning celebrate another win over England in the Women’s Ashes (John Walton/PA)

Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes on Enable at Ascot (Julian Herbert/PA)

West Ham fans got their first look at record signing Sebastien Haller against Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross is stretchered off injured during the pre-season friendly against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)