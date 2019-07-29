Menu

Former Aston Villa defender Mitchell Clark signs three-year deal at Leicester

UK & international sports | Published:

The 20-year-old was a free agent having left Aston Villa after they did not renew his contract.

Mitchell Clark

Leicester have signed Wales youth international Mitchell Clark on a three-year deal.

Clark, who made his first-team debut for Villa in 2017, made 45 appearances for League Two Port Vale last season.

UK & international sports

