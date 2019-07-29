Advertising
Former Aston Villa defender Mitchell Clark signs three-year deal at Leicester
The 20-year-old was a free agent having left Aston Villa after they did not renew his contract.
Leicester have signed Wales youth international Mitchell Clark on a three-year deal.
Clark, who made his first-team debut for Villa in 2017, made 45 appearances for League Two Port Vale last season.
