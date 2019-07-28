Advertising
Hamburg sign Amaechi from Arsenal
Hamburg have signed winger Xavier Amaechi from Arsenal on a four-year deal.
The 18-year-old passed a medical on Saturday and becomes the German club’s 11th summer signing.
Amaechi, an England youth international, told Hamburg’s official website: “The conditions here really are perfect.
“I’m really impressed by the team, the fans and the stadium. I think it’s a big chance for me to play for this club.”
