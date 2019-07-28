Burgess is bound for Wigan

Wigan have announced the signing of England prop forward George Burgess on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old younger brother of Sam will link up with the Warriors at the end of the season, when his current contract with the Rabbitohs expires.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “We are thrilled to have secured the services of one of the most recognisable players in world rugby league.”

George Burgess is heading for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Unlike his three brothers, Burgess – who is currently serving a nine-match ban for gouging – has never played in Super League, having opted to make the move to the NRL at the age of 18 while still in the juniors at Bradford.

Burgess said: “After speaking to Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski, it’s clear to me that there’s something special happening at Wigan Warriors in 2020 and beyond.

“Although it’s a huge decision to leave the NRL and say goodbye to Souths, I’m excited as to what the future will hold at Wigan Warriors and the Betfred Super League.”