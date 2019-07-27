5 talking points as England’s first Ashes squad is revealed

The 2019 Ashes begins at Edgbaston next week, with England looking to regain the urn after a 4-0 defeat Down Under last time out.

Here, PA looks at the key issues heading into the opener.

What shadow will the World Cup cast?

Ben Stokes, now reinstated as Test vice-captain, had nothing left at the end of the World Cup final (John Walton/PA)

Eight of the England squad who will meet up in Birmingham were involved in their country’s first World Cup win just a couple of weeks ago. Asking them to go to the well again so soon after a draining, dramatic tournament ended in such a release of emotion puts England in untested waters. Will they come out like the champions they now are or be stretched too thin by the demands of them? Conversely, a handful of Australia’s key men were part of the side thrashed by their hosts in the semi-finals. An already long tour is barely halfway done and they have nothing to show for it.

The grand old Dukes

Veteran bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson might fancy their chances against Australia (Nick Potts/PA)

After watching the first few rounds of the county championship England’s managing director of men’s cricket, 2005 Ashes winner Ashley Giles, made a bold call. He effectively junked this year’s design of Dukes balls, deeming them to be too batsman-friendly, and ordered a new batch made to 2018 specifications. That means a prouder seam and more movement off the pitch – basically a bowler’s charter. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are known to be delighted, but Australia’s pace attack is also their strong suit and it could be a low-scoring six weeks if the standalone Ireland Test is a guide.

Banned trio back together

Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner returned from bans to play at the World Cup (Mark Kerton/PA)

The international futures of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were called into question after they were banned for their part in the sandpaper ball-tampering conspiracy. Now, bans served, the three are reunited in a Test squad at the first possible opportunity. Smith and Warner have already been on the receiving end from unimpressed English crowds during the World Cup, but the addition of Bancroft – the stooge who actually scratched the surface of the ball then lied about it – will only up the ante. Will the jeers inspire them to greater heights or wear them down?

Travel sickness

After four successive series wins on English soil (1989, 1993, 1997 and 2001), Australia have entered long period of away day blues. England have won the last four editions in front of their own fans, triumphing in 10 Tests while losing just four in that time. Tim Paine’s side will be eager to end a streak that started in the watershed 2005 campaign as well as robbing England of the bragging rights. Andrew Strauss’ class of 2010-11 are currently the only team to win the Ashes away from home in the past nine series.

Top order please!

England’s Jason Roy and Rory Burns head out for the first innings against Ireland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

After spending six unsuccessful years looking for Andrew Strauss’ replacement at opener, England were looking for two when Sir Alastair Cook retired. The search has yet to turn up the goods, but the selectors appear ready to put their faith in a top three of Rory Burns, Jason Roy and Joe Denly. Burns has the county record, Roy a dominant ODI record and Denly bags of experience. Yet none have proven Test pedigree. England’s middle order needs the head of the innings to pull its weight for once if the team is to function properly.