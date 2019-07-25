Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite signs four-year deal at Leganes

Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite has completed a permanent move to Spanish club Leganes.

Denmark international Braithwaite, who made 19 LaLiga appearances while on loan at Leganes last season, has signed a four-year deal.

“Braithwaite spent the second half of last season on loan with the LaLiga club and he completed a permanent switch late on Wednesday evening,” Boro confirmed on their official website.

“The 28-year-old joined Boro from Toulouse in the summer of 2017 and has made 40 appearances over a two-season period that has also included loan spells with Bordeaux and Leganes.”

Boro appointed former defender Jonathan Woodgate as manager in June following the departure of Tony Pulis and the club are looking to rebuild their squad.

Woodgate has made only one signing since replacing Pulis – the return of goalkeeper Tomas Mejias from Omonia Nicosia – while defender Aden Flint moved to Cardiff last week for an undisclosed fee.