Great Britain’s cross-country runner Luke Traynor tests positive for cocaine

Great Britain’s cross-country runner Luke Traynor has admitted making “an incredibly stupid and uncharacteristic mistake” after revealing he has tested positive for cocaine.

Traynor, who made his Great Britain debut in 2018, has been provisionally suspended by UK Sport pending the opportunity of a full hearing, and could be banned for up to four years.

Please see the below for my statement on the latest UKA announcement. pic.twitter.com/95ckURAJIH — Luke Traynor (@luketraynor1) July 25, 2019

The 26-year-old expressed his regret on Twitter, writing: “I was notified recently by letter from UKAD that I have been charged with a violation of the UK Athletics Anti-doping rules for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

“I have made an incredibly stupid and uncharacteristic mistake and for that I am deeply sorry.

“I am sorry to my family, friends, coaches, sponsors, and anybody who has supported my progress at any stage of my career.

“I want to make completely clear that my violation was in no relation to sport or enhancing performance.

“This happened as a one-off and in a purely social situation with a drug I should never have taken.”

Traynor, who was born in Glasgow, finished 109th in the World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus in March and 38th at the World Half-Marathon Championships in Valencia last year.