Adare Manor confirmed as host venue for 2026 Ryder Cup

Ireland will host the Ryder Cup for the first time in 20 years when the biennial showpiece heads to Adare Manor in 2026.

European Tour bosses confirmed the Limerick course as Ireland’s first host venue since the K Club in 2006.

The Irish government agreed a deal with tournament chiefs to host the clash between Europe and the United States, hot off the success of Royal Portrush staging The Open.

? ANNOUNCEMENT ? Adare Manor will host The 2026 Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/jqBDtq2kSn — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 25, 2019

Ryder Cup Europe confirmed the coup via its official twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Irish sport minister Shane Ross hailed Adare Manor’s newly-won Ryder Cup host status, saying: “Its return in 2026 will generate enormous focus on Ireland and the golfing and tourist attractions we have on offer.”

"Ireland has golf in its DNA and especially in relation to The Ryder Cup" After a gap of 20 years The Ryder Cup is going back to Ireland ?? — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 25, 2019

Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush last week hosted The Open for the first time in 68 years, and the tournament’s overwhelming success has handed the island of Ireland an immediate boost.

That feel-good factor was hoisted by home favourite Shane Lowry sweeping his maiden major title, and now Irish golf has received another shot in the arm.