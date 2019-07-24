Topley stars on debut as Sussex beat his old side Hampshire

Sussex stunned Hampshire in the Vitality Blast as Reece Topley enjoyed a debut to remember against his former club.

Topley, who left Hampshire at the end of last season, took three wickets in four balls to help the Sharks to a 15-run victory at Hove.

Hampshire trio Aneurin Donald (13), James Vince (0) and Sam Northeast (0) all fell in a sensational second over as Topley took his first T20 wickets since 2017 following injury.

”Sussex have just been too good with the bat, too good in the field and too good with the ball.” ? “Brilliant scenes. The ground has erupted here at Hove!” ?pic.twitter.com/BWLlM0Z0v3 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 24, 2019

Topley finished with four wickets for 33 runs to the delight of the majority of a 6,000 Hove crowd.

The Sharks had made 188 for six with opener Phil Salt (73), David Wiese (44) and Rashid Khan (22) impressing with the bat.

Despite the absence of World Cup winner Jofra Archer – who watched the game from the players’ balcony – and the injured Chris Jordan, Sussex still look a formidable outfit.

REPORT | Joe Clarke and Dan Christian help Notts #Outlaws ease to victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks. Read ? https://t.co/A4fwOVpfDM pic.twitter.com/h8jsM6H3Q9 — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 24, 2019

At 18 for three it was a long way back for Hampshire but opener Rilee Rossouw made 60 off 38 balls to give them hope.

But Hampshire fell short with Afghanistan leg-spinner Khan taking two wickets and slow left-armer Danny Briggs returning figures of three for 35.

Joe Clarke helped Nottinghamshire to a first Blast win as Northamptonshire were beaten by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Clarke, who has had a lean season with the bat, scored 45 from only 34 balls and put on 79 for the first wicket with Alex Hales (33).

14.4 | Great catch from Thurston! Duckett goes as Thurston leaps high to take the chance at cover. Notts 118/3. pic.twitter.com/bbWv5mTAaN — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) July 24, 2019

That helped the Outlaws chase down a victory target of 153 and maintain a lengthy winning streak against the Steelbacks.

A crowd of 13,691 – a Trent Bridge record for a midweek T20 match – lapped it up as Clarke and Hales found the boundary repeatedly.

Ben Duckett – playing against his former side – scored 26, effectively setting the contest with two sixes off Dwaine Pretorius in the 15th over, before skipper Dan Christian (22no) and Tom Moores (17no) saw the Outlaws home.

Captain Josh Cobb (36) and Pretorius (34) top-scored in Northamptonshire’s 152 for eight as Christian (3-32), Jake Ball (2-21) and Harry Gurney (2-30) all shone in the Outlaws attack.

THE BEARS WIN BY 49 RUNS!! GET IN! ?? ?#YouBears pic.twitter.com/DGxnco1pFL — Birmingham Bears ? (@BearsT20) July 24, 2019

Birmingham Bears made it back-to-back Blast wins with a 49-run victory over Derbyshire Falcons in front of 7,500 at Edgbaston.

The Bears’ impressive 205 for five was based on a third-wicket partnership of 113 in 65 balls from Sam Hain (85) and Adam Hose (69).

Ashton Agar added 26 from 15 balls as only Ravi Rampaul (3-21) withstood the onslaught.

The Falcons faltered early with the loss of two wickets in the first nine balls and never threatened from there.

Leus du Plooy prevented a complete capitulation with 70 from 43 balls but Derbyshire finished well short on 156 for nine.