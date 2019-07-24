Mauricio Pochettino feels he gets blame for Tottenham’s failed signings

Mauricio Pochettino believes he cops unwarranted flak when Tottenham signings do not work out.

While many players brought in by Spurs in recent years have proven a success, their ineffective acquisitions have been brought into sharp focus after Vincent Janssen finally made a permanent exit.

The Holland striker will look to rebuild his career at Mexican side Monterrey and Pochettino was at pains to stress that Spurs’ failures should not be viewed as his fault, just as he does not feel he deserves credit for successes like Son Heung-min.

“I think when you say I am very successful with signings, I think it’s not true,” he said. “Always the club sign players, not Mauricio.

“Of course, in that structure sometimes you have more important parts in your opinion or the club take more important percentage than your opinion and sometimes no.

“That is why I think that when successful when someone signs for the club we share in between all, but when the player fails always it’s accuse the manager. I am responsible.”

Pochettino is part of a football committee with chairman Daniel Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchen but the Spurs boss is leaving summer transfer business to the other members as he focuses on pre-season preparations in Asia.

Advertising

IN Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, undisclosed) Jack Clarke (Leeds, undisclosed)

OUT Michel Vorm (released), Jack Clarke (Leeds, loan), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, undisclosed), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey, undisclosed)

“I never work with expectations or the perceptions, I work with the reality,” he said ahead of Thursday’s International Champions Cup encounter with Manchester United in Shanghai.

“I told you before I think I’m going to be happy with the squad that we are going to work with at the end of the transfer window.

“I am not focused on that. I am very focused in trying to help the team and players to improve and try to perform and get the results that we want.”

Advertising

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is the only new addition to the group – with fellow new arrival Jack Clarke sent back to Leeds on loan – although 17-year-old Troy Parrott gave himself a fighting chance of being part of the first-team squad this season with his impressive display in the win against Juventus.

“Today, yes (he could be part of the squad),” Pochettino said. “Tomorrow, I don’t know.

“We’re working with the (young) players, trying to provide the best platform and possibility for them to perform and be comfortable with the first team.

“He’s still so young but we’ll see what happens at the end of the transfer window.

“If we have the squad that we have today, of course he’s going to have the possibility to be with the first team.”

Pochettino spoke at length as a storm raged outside Yuanshen Stadium in sweltering Shanghai.

The Spurs boss was open with reporters but many were focused on the attendance at the press conference of South Korea international Son, whose star power in Asia has been clear throughout this trip.

“We can appreciate and see how the people love Sonny here in Asia,” Pochettino said.

“Of course, he’s an icon. I compare him before to David Beckham in popularity.

“It doesn’t surprise me but it’s good to see how the people love him and how important he is for the people.

“I am happy to hear him telling you that he still wants to improve, be better and work hard.

“That mentality is fantastic and that is why he is a very good example for all the fans and all the people, not only here but in Asia if not the word.”