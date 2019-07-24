How Adam Peaty completed his World Championship triple double

Adam Peaty recorded a sixth individual World Championship gold medal after he retained his 50m breastroke title.

The 24-year-old has won both the 100m and the 50m breastroke finals at the last three World Championships.

Here, PA takes a look at all his individual World Championship gold medals.

? T R I P L E D O U B L E ?@adam_peaty has won his second ? title of the week, the third time he has won the 50-100 breaststroke double at the World Championships ? pic.twitter.com/TOETU1cvGd — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 24, 2019

2015, 100m (Kazan World Aquatics Championships)

Peaty set a new world record at the British Championships a few months before and built on his success in Russia as he became a World Champion for the first time in the 100m.

2015, 50m (Kazan)

Peaty recorded his second gold of the meeting in the 50m breastroke, after setting a new world record in the semi-final with a time of 26.42 seconds.

2017, 100m (Budapest)

In Hungary, Peaty retained his world title for the first time, winning the race with a then championship record of 57.47 seconds.

2017, 50m (Budapest)

In the 50m, the British swimmer broke his record twice, in the heats and in the semi-final when he became the first man to break the 26-second barrier with a time of 25.95 seconds, before successfully defending his title in the final.

I can't believe it, first man ever sub 26 seconds and my second World Record today! Let see what's in there tomorrow. Big love to you all ?? pic.twitter.com/jKFBWAMx2n — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 25, 2017

2019, 100m (Gwangju)

Peaty became the first person to go under the 57-second barrier in the 100m breastroke in the semi-final, recording a time of 56.88 seconds, before a time of 57.14 was more than enough to secure gold in the final.

World Champion ? 3rd Consecutive 100m Title! ??‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/D0Q3NlDAdf — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 22, 2019

2019, 50m (Gwangju)

He added to his medal haul in the 50m on Wednesday, winning by 0.6 seconds to secure his sixth individual world title.