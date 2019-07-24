Andy Murray excited to team up with brother Jamie in Washington

Andy Murray is excited to be reunited on court with his brother Jamie after announcing they will team up together in the doubles at next week’s Citi Open in Washington.

The former world number one has so far been restricted to doubles action since returning to the game following his hip resurfacing operation in January, winning his first tournament back at Queen’s in June before suffering early exits at Eastbourne and Wimbledon.

After his loss at the All England Club, where he also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams, Andy ruled out the prospect of attempting to make a singles return during the American hard court season and said he was unsure whether he would carry on playing doubles or focus his training towards singles action.

But the 32-year-old has opted for the former and will play with his brother in the Citi Open, which starts next Monday.

“I am going to be competing in Washington next week in the doubles with my brother Jamie,” he said on a video posted to Twitter.

“I am very excited to be on the court with him and go back to Washington, it is a city I have always enjoyed visiting.

“It should be fun and I am hoping to have a good summer over in the states, keep progressing physically and hopefully get on the singles court soon.”

The Murray brothers last played together at the Rio Olympics, but were a prolific partnership during Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup victory, while they have won two ATP Tour titles together, in Tokyo in 2011 and Valencia the year before.

Jamie is the defending champion at Washington, having won the tournament last year with Bruno Soares.

It is perhaps a bit of a surprise that Andy is opting to return to Washington after last year’s tournament director, Keely O’Brien, criticised him.

Serena Williams and Murray formed a tennis super couple at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

In the early stages of a comeback from his first round of hip surgery, he had been left in tears after winning a marathon battle with Marius Copil that ended at 3am local time and said afterwards he did not know whether he would play his next match.

He ended up withdrawing from the tournament, by which time O’Brien had told the Washington Post: “I hope that Andy really takes into consideration this role in his sport, and as a global role model to guys and girls on the tour and kids around the world that, when things are difficult and tough and the conditions aren’t great, it’s not OK to just give up.”