Anderson to miss Ireland Test

James Anderson has been ruled out of England’s four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s due to a calf injury.

Anderson has failed to recover from the injury sustained to his right leg when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on July 2.

INJURY UPDATE: James Anderson has sustained tightness to his right calf. He will not bowl again in the game and will continue to be assessed. ? #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/aThMl0aSUi — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 2, 2019

“Jimmy will continue to be assessed ahead of the first Specsavers Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1,” an ECB statement read.

Anderson’s unavailability for Ireland’s maiden Test on these shores was not unexpected and the target now facing the 36-year-old is to be fit in time to face Australia.

Chief selector Ed Smith stated when naming the squad last week that England’s record wicket-taker would not be risked ahead of the Ashes series if there was any lingering doubt over his injury.

Bowling resources have already been stretched by the side strains suffered by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the recent World Cup victory over New Zealand.

Mark Wood faces at least a month on the sidelines (Nick Potts/PA)

Wood is likely to be missing until the decisive phase of the summer after being ruled out for four to six weeks.

The prognosis over Archer is more vague and the 24-year-old is currently on holiday in Barbados.

Anderson’s delayed return points to either Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory or Warwickshire pace bowler Olly Stone making their debut on Wednesday.