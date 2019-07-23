5 British athletes tipped to be big in Japan.

With a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, PA takes a look at five athletes who are likely to emerge as Great Britain’s biggest stars of the Games.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith is determined to see off her rivals in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sprint star Asher-Smith may gain more from defeat than the victories that have turned her into domestic athletics’ next big star. Her second place behind double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the recent Anniversary Games showed Smith just what it will take to bridge that gap and strike gold in Tokyo.

Adam Peaty

There is no stopping Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Such is his dominance of the event that his rivals would happily hand Peaty the men’s 100m breaststroke gold medal right now. It is all about timings for British Swimming’s biggest star. Having shattered the mythical 57-second barrier at the World Championships in Gwanju this week, Peaty is already making plans to go even faster.

Pat McCormack

Pat McCormack is the dominant force in the welterweight division (Martin Rickett/PA)

McCormack left Rio bitterly disappointed not to win a medal and has dominated boxing’s tough welterweight division since. His recent performance at the European Games – in which he flattened 2016 silver medallist Lorenzo Sotomayor and went on to take gold – underlined his current stature in the sport.

Jade Jones

Jade Jones recently won her elusive first world crown (Martin Rickett/PA)

It seems scarcely believable that at the age of 26, taekwondo star Jade Jones heads to Tokyo bidding for her third successive Olympic gold medal. Having recently clinched the world crown – the last major title that was still eluding her – Jones is in her best shape yet as she stays on top in a -57kg weight category she has dominated for so long.

Sky Brown

Skater Sky Brown is ready to rip up the record books (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brown, who would be 12 on the first day of competition, is poised to rewrite the record books by not only qualifying for skateboarding’s debut at the Games, but possibly winning a medal too. The remarkable Japan-born Brown is also aiming to qualify to compete in the surfing competition, but that currently looks a little less likely.