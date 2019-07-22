Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Shane Lowry won the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
The Open dominated the weekend’s sporting action, with Irishman Shane Lowry coming out on top by six shots at Royal Portrush.
England’s netball team missed out on the final of the World Cup but did claim a bronze medal by beating South Africa in the third-place playoff.
Here, PA takes a look at the pick of the stories in pictures.
