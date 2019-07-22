Menu

Advertising

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Shane Lowry won the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry kisses the Claret Jug

The Open dominated the weekend’s sporting action, with Irishman Shane Lowry coming out on top by six shots at Royal Portrush.

England’s netball team missed out on the final of the World Cup but did claim a bronze medal by beating South Africa in the third-place playoff.

Here, PA takes a look at the pick of the stories in pictures.

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open
Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open (David Davies/PA)
Lowry’s father Brendan lifts the trophy aloft
Lowry’s father Brendan lifts the trophy aloft (Richard Sellars/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood finished second at Royal Portrush
Tommy Fleetwood finished second at Royal Portrush (Niall Carson/PA)
Fleetwood wore some eye-catching shirts throughout the tournament
Fleetwood wore some eye-catching shirts throughout the tournament (David Davies/PA)
England's players huddle prior to their bronze medal clash with South Africa
England’s players huddle prior to their bronze medal clash with South Africa (Nigel French/PA)

Advertising

Tracey Neville's team were 58-42 victors to finish third in the World Cup
Tracey Neville’s team were 58-42 victors to finish third in the World Cup (Nigel French/PA)
New Zealand won the tournament with victory over Australia
New Zealand won the tournament with victory over Australia (Nigel French/PA)
England’s Tammy Beaumont celebrates taking the catch of Beth Mooney but Australia retained the Ashes
England’s Tammy Beaumont celebrates catching Beth Mooney but Australia retained the Ashes (Nick Potts/PA)
Julian Alaphilippe wears the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France
Julian Alaphilippe wears the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP)

Advertising

Reigning champion Geraint Thomas (right) and Wout Poels are chasing the Frenchman
Reigning champion Geraint Thomas (right) and Wout Poels are chasing the Frenchman (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (second right) won the Women’s 100m final ahead of Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (centre) at the Anniversary Games in London
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (second right) won the women’s 100m final ahead of Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (centre) at the Anniversary Games in London (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (centre) on the way to winning the men’s 4x100m relay
Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (centre) on the way to winning the men’s 4x100m relay (John Walton/PA)
Laura Muir won the Women’s 1500m
Laura Muir won the women’s 1500m (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take the WBA Super welterweight title
Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take the WBA super welterweight title (John Locher/AP)
The 40-year-old became the oldest welterweight champion in history
The 40-year-old became the oldest welterweight champion in history (John Locher/AP)
Dillian Whyte was also celebrating after defeating Oscar Rivas on points in the WBC interim heavyweight title fight in London
Dillian Whyte was also celebrating after defeating Oscar Rivas on points in the WBC interim heavyweight title fight in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dereck Chisora secured a devastating knockout victory over Artur Szpilka on the undercard
Dereck Chisora secured a devastating knockout victory over Artur Szpilka on the undercard (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry Kane scored from the halfway line in stoppage time as Tottenham beat Juventus in a pre-season friendly
Harry Kane scored from the halfway line in stoppage time as Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 in a pre-season friendly (Danial Hakim/AP)
There was joy for Wolves as they beat Manchester City in a penalty shootout to lift the Premier League Asia Trophy in China
There was joy for Wolves as they beat Manchester City in a penalty shootout to lift the Premier League Asia Trophy in China (Chinatopix via AP)
Mason Greenwood (centre) scored the only goal for Manchester United as they beat Inter Milan in Singapore
Mason Greenwood (centre) scored the only goal for Manchester United as they beat Inter Milan in Singapore (Danial Hakim/AP)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News