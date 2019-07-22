The sporting weekend in pictures

The Open dominated the weekend’s sporting action, with Irishman Shane Lowry coming out on top by six shots at Royal Portrush.

England’s netball team missed out on the final of the World Cup but did claim a bronze medal by beating South Africa in the third-place playoff.

Here, PA takes a look at the pick of the stories in pictures.

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open (David Davies/PA)

Lowry’s father Brendan lifts the trophy aloft (Richard Sellars/PA)

Tommy Fleetwood finished second at Royal Portrush (Niall Carson/PA)

Fleetwood wore some eye-catching shirts throughout the tournament (David Davies/PA)

England’s players huddle prior to their bronze medal clash with South Africa (Nigel French/PA)

Tracey Neville’s team were 58-42 victors to finish third in the World Cup (Nigel French/PA)

New Zealand won the tournament with victory over Australia (Nigel French/PA)

England’s Tammy Beaumont celebrates catching Beth Mooney but Australia retained the Ashes (Nick Potts/PA)

Julian Alaphilippe wears the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP)

Reigning champion Geraint Thomas (right) and Wout Poels are chasing the Frenchman (Thibault Camus/AP)

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (second right) won the women’s 100m final ahead of Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (centre) at the Anniversary Games in London (Martin Rickett/PA)

Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (centre) on the way to winning the men’s 4x100m relay (John Walton/PA)

Laura Muir won the women’s 1500m (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take the WBA super welterweight title (John Locher/AP)

The 40-year-old became the oldest welterweight champion in history (John Locher/AP)

Dillian Whyte was also celebrating after defeating Oscar Rivas on points in the WBC interim heavyweight title fight in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dereck Chisora secured a devastating knockout victory over Artur Szpilka on the undercard (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harry Kane scored from the halfway line in stoppage time as Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 in a pre-season friendly (Danial Hakim/AP)

There was joy for Wolves as they beat Manchester City in a penalty shootout to lift the Premier League Asia Trophy in China (Chinatopix via AP)