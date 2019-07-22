Rory Burns hopes England can ‘cash in’ against Ireland

Rory Burns does not expect England to suffer from a World Cup hangover when they host Ireland at Lord’s this week.

England will return to the scene of their scintillating win against New Zealand with a four-day Test against Ireland.

The match, Ireland’s first as a Test side in England, gets under way on Wednesday and will act as a one-off warm-up ahead of the forthcoming Ashes series.

England celebrated winning the Cricket World Cup earlier this month at Lord’s (Nick Potts/PA)

“To win the final the way they did was incredible,” said Surrey opener Burns, who, after making his debut in Sri Lanka last November, is set play his first Test on home soil for England.

“To watch that and then get among the group is just a really exciting time for English cricket.

“Of the 16 in the camp, eight were involved in the World Cup squad, and the other eight were not.

“There are guys for whom it is the start of the international summer, and others who are riding that high.

Rory Burns during the nets session at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)

“Hopefully the ones riding high can reset and the others can really get among it.”

The Ashes begin at Edgbaston a week on Thursday and, asked if there is pressure on the squad ahead of next week’s opening Test, Burns, 28, replied: “Potentially.

“It is one Test before the Ashes gets going so hopefully we can cash in. There is a chance to score runs here, so you have to back yourself and the game plan.”