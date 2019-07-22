David De Gea: I’d love to be handed Manchester United captaincy

David De Gea would love to be named Manchester United captain as the goalkeeper prepares to extend his stay with the club.

PA understands the 28-year-old is preparing to sign a new and improved contract that is likely to tie him down to the Old Trafford giants until 2025.

De Gea’s focus on the future has seen him throw his hat into the ring to become United captain, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to hand out the armband since Antonio Valencia’s summer exit.

“I’ve been captain for some games,” De Gea said. “Of course, it is amazing to be captain of a club like Manchester United and defend this badge.

“It’s amazing, so of course I’ll be really, really happy to captain.”

De Gea moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has established himself as one of the world’s best keepers.

Named the club’s player of the year on a record four occasions, De Gea wants to help the club challenge for trophies again.

“It’s my ninth season, I feel like one of the most experienced players,” he said.

“I need to show that on the pitch and try to help the young guys know what Manchester United means and that’s important.

“We have to improve a lot. We are Manchester United; we need to fight for trophies.

“When you put on this badge, that’s what it means – fight for everything, give your best and bring the team again to the top.”