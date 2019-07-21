The Open – live

Ireland's Shane Lowry leads by three shots after an incredible third round

Nearest contender Tommy Fleetwood is also seeking his first major

Francesco Molinari finished with a bogey-free five-under round of 66

1414

A bogey from Justin Rose on the third dropped him to eight under, while Westwood parred the fourth to remain on a shot better off.

1403

Lowry left his par putt about six feet short but kept his composure as he dropped just the one shot on the first.

Fleetwood could not pile the pressure on as his six footer for birdie missed and he made par to reduce the lead to three shots.

1400

Lee Westwood chipped in for his second straight birdie. He is currently on nine under.

1355

Lowry finds the bunker from his second shot. Fleetwood responds by sending his shot to within five feet.

1353

Our leaders are out ?️‍♂️ 18 holes for the Claret Jug #TheOpen #NTTDATAWall Live scoring ? https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/1w3aCHjjgG — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

Tommy Fleetwood teed off from the first as he looks to close the gap on Lowry at the top of the leaderboard.

1350

Leader Shane Lowry tees off to the roaring crowds as his name is announced. His tee shot lands in the rough.