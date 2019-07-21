Advertising
The Open – live
Shane Lowry tees off to the roaring crowds at the first.
1414
A bogey from Justin Rose on the third dropped him to eight under, while Westwood parred the fourth to remain on a shot better off.
1403
Lowry left his par putt about six feet short but kept his composure as he dropped just the one shot on the first.
Fleetwood could not pile the pressure on as his six footer for birdie missed and he made par to reduce the lead to three shots.
1400
Advertising
Lee Westwood chipped in for his second straight birdie. He is currently on nine under.
1355
Lowry finds the bunker from his second shot. Fleetwood responds by sending his shot to within five feet.
Advertising
1353
Tommy Fleetwood teed off from the first as he looks to close the gap on Lowry at the top of the leaderboard.
1350
Leader Shane Lowry tees off to the roaring crowds as his name is announced. His tee shot lands in the rough.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.