Injured Wood still hoping to play some part in Ashes

England fast bowler Mark Wood is hoping to recover from injury in time to make a late appearance in the Ashes against Australia.

The 29-year-old is expected to be out for between four and six weeks due to a side strain sustained during last Sunday’s World Cup final victory over New Zealand.

He will not feature in next week’s one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s, nor the first Test against Australia when the Ashes get under way at Edgbaston on August 1.

A day that we will remember forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZGKBGMUrNk — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 14, 2019

“I might make the last couple (of Tests). It all depends on selection,” Durham paceman Wood told BBC 5 Live’s Sportsweek.

“Hopefully the injury will have healed by then and I’ll be back with the speed and will have played a few games for Durham.

“My side injury is four to six weeks, so hopefully I’ll still play a part towards the end of the season, but if not it’s been a fantastic summer so far for English cricket.

“There’s still plenty more to go and hopefully for me there’s still a bit more cricket to play.”

Advertising

Mark Wood, right, hopes he still has a role to play for England in the Ashes (Scott Heppell/PA)

Wood played a key role throughout the World Cup for England and was clearly in pain as he strived to maintain his bowling speed during his 10 overs in the final against New Zealand.

He said he was still pinching himself after England’s heroics at Lord’s.

“To be honest, it’s so hard to believe,” he added. “You’d think by now it would have sunk in but to be world champions, it still give me goose bumps listening back to it and watching it.

“I’m still feeling on top of the world to be honest. I know I might have an injury, but I didn’t look past the World Cup initially.

“I know the Ashes is round the corner, but I’m over the moon that I’ve got the dream of the World Cup.”