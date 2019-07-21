Dina Asher-Smith sends message to rivals with silver at Anniversary Games

Dina Asher-Smith missed out on victory in the 100m at the Anniversary Games but still sent a message to her World Championship rivals.

The triple European champion clocked 10.92 seconds to come second behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the Diamond League event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

She is counting down to the World Championships in Doha, which start in September, and made an early statement with a 10.91secs season’s best in her heat.

In the final the 23-year-old finished ahead of third-placed Marie-Josee Ta Lou after Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m champion Fraser-Pryce dominated the race, winning in 10.78.

But Asher-Smith still put down a marker to show she will be able to compete for a medal in Doha when the championships start in 10 weeks.

Double world 200m champion Dafne Schippers was also disqualified for a false start.

Asha Philip missed out on the final after running 11.37, a season’s best, in heat one with Daryll Neita also failing to qualify.

Asha Philip was also in action on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Earlier, the men’s 4x100m relay squad of CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake set a world-leading time of 37.60 to finish ahead of Japan and Holland.

Hughes, who came second in the 100m on Saturday, said: “The team is so versatile and we are all fast at the moment, there is still a lot of us missing which allows us to challenge and push each other to our own limits.

“We’re still not sure what we are capable of but it bodes well for the World Championships.”

In the Diamond League long jump, which was won by Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished seventh with 6.47 metres as Lorraine Ugen came fifth after jumping 6.62m.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson failed to pick up a medal in the long jump (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mitchell-Blake was fifth in the men’s 200m with GB team-mate Miguel Francis claiming an impressive second place in 19.97.

Meghan Beesley, who won bronze at the European Championships last summer, came sixth in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Andy Pozzi was sixth in the 110m hurdles in 13.52 and Lynsey Sharp ran one minute 58.61 seconds to win the 800m with GB team-mate Alexandra Bell third.