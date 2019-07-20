The Open day three: Lowry leads as he chases maiden major title

Shane Lowry will be buoyed on by a fervent home crowd as the County Offaly man chases a maiden major title victory at The Open on Sunday.

The 32-year-old boasts a four-shot lead at Royal Portrush heading into the final round.

Here, PA looks at a hectic third round on Saturday on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

Tweet of the day

Very sporting of @WestwoodLee not to attempt to argue his way to a free drop on 10. With all the recent rules decisions it reminds us of the honour at the heart of the game. @TheOpen — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 20, 2019

Irishman Padraig Harrington praises England’s Lee Westwood for sticking to the spirit of the sport rather than chasing personal gain. Westwood found himself caught in heavy rough on the 10th and wound up dropping a shot. The 46-year-old still sits on eight under par though, in a tie for sixth place.

Stat of the day

Brooks Koepka, pictured, might have struggled with his putting at Royal Portrush but has had precious few problems hitting par (Niall Carson/PA)

Advertising

Brooks Koepka had stretched 26 holes without a bogey until he slipped up at the 13th on Saturday. The aggressive American had birdied the 12th as he eyed a move into title contention. But unlike Friday, when he picked up shots at both the 12th and 13th, here he ceded ground.

Top shot

Playing his first weekend at The Open @Dylan_Frittelli just did this!#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/1W0um2rDwh — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 20, 2019

Dylan Frittelli endured a mixed one-under round, for an overall score of sixth. The 29-year-old South African’s third-round highlight however was undoubtedly this eagle effort at the seventh.

Advertising

Quote of the day

Kyle Stanley, pictured, was in no mood to downplay his spat with Bob MacIntyre (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Listen, he’s a young player, I’ve been out here a while, so I don’t feel the need to be schooled on the rules of golf.”

Kyle Stanley bites back at Bob MacIntyre, intensifying their row after the American’s ball hit the mother of the Scot’s caddie on Friday.

Living the dream

'What a lovely memory that will be' Royal Portrush Head Pro Gary McNeill holes a huge putt at 17 #TheOpen Live scoring ? https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/PLEVvkY3ce — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

And so now we know how it feels to tee off at The Open as a mere mortal, or at least something close. Royal Portrush pro Gary McNeill partnered Paul Waring as the Englishman’s marker, with an odd 73 making the cut. McNeill won the Irish Amateur Championship in 1991, so is obviously no slouch, but admitted standing on the first tee, his club almost floated out of his hands. “I might need a lie down after all that!” said McNeill. “I felt okay on the first tee, but as soon as I took the club back it felt like a feather. It was just great fun, so many members were out there and people I knew. The reception was unbelievable.”

On the up

Danny Willett matched the second-best score of the week with a six-under 65 to jump into contention. The third round of a major is not called moving day for nothing, and England’s Willett boasted the biggest upswing of a hectic Saturday. The 2016 Masters champion is perhaps too deep to add another major title on Sunday, but will doubtless hope the bad weather plays straight into his hands.

Clarke reflects

“Gutted with my finish yesterday but sometimes our sport is hard. Thank you so much to all the fans for your support this week at The Open. I’ll cherish the reception on the 1st tee forever.“ ? @DarrenClarke60 pic.twitter.com/TeC3VHpa7P — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 20, 2019

Home favourite Darren Clarke took a seven at the 18th on Friday to miss the cut, and walked off the last disconsolate and without speaking to the media. A day later, and having had time to reflect, Clarke took the chance to thank his compatriot fans for their support. Having lobbied so hard and so long for The Open to come back to Northern Ireland, missing the cut must have hit the 2011 champion hard. But as time ticks on, he will surely come to appreciate his time in history.