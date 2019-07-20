Muir cruises to 1500m victory at Anniversary Games

Laura Muir cruised to victory in the 1500 metres at the Anniversary Games.

The European 1500m champion made it look easy in the Diamond League event in London on Saturday.

Muir was comfortable throughout, sitting among the leaders, before putting the hammer down in the final lap to win in three minutes 58.25 seconds.

.@lauramuiruns takes it on with a lap to go and leaves the field behind as she wins in 3:58.25.#LondonDL ?? #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/jBcbBnNiCL — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 20, 2019

She crossed the line almost 20 metres ahead of Kenya’s Winny Chebet to underline her dominance but did have a tight calf following the race.

Soon after at the Olympic Stadium, Zharnel Hughes came second in the men’s 100m behind South Africa’s Akani Simbine.

European champion Hughes, who eased to victory in his heat, clocked a season’s best of 9.95secs.

Adam Gemili earlier ran 10.07s in his heat and ran another season’s best of 10.04s to come sixth with Jamaica’s Yohan Blake taking third.

Close on the line but @AkaniSimbine holds them off for 9.93 and full points!#LondonDL ?? #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/5dZw4tynak — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 20, 2019

James Ellington, returning after a serious motorbike crash in January 2017, came ninth in the second heat earlier in the afternoon in 10.93s.

He said: “I am so happy to be here and when it actually manifested and I was able to walk out on the line and I am lapping every moment of it up and just enjoying it.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson came ninth in the 200m ahead of the Diamond League long jump on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who won the Commonwealth Games heptathlon title and world indoor pentathlon crown last year, ran 23.19secs.

Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished ninth (John Walton/PA)

“It was a season’s best, I could have run a bit faster,” she said, after competing for the first time since winning the heptathlon at the Gotzis Hypo-Meeting with a personal best and world-leading score of 6,813 points.

“It’s my favourite competition on the calendar. It’s a long season, doing the indoors and a full heptathlon in Gotzis, maybe it’s taking a toll a little bit but I am in training as I had a couple of weeks off (after Gotzis). It was the only way to do it with the long season.”

GB team-mate Beth Dobbin came third in a personal best of 22.50s, behind double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and Marie-Josee Ta Lau.

In the 400m Diamond League final, Laviai Nielsen came third, behind Jamaican duo Shericka Jackson and Stephenie-Ann McPherson, in a personal best of 50.83s.

Holly Bradshaw came third in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.65 metres and Kyle Langford ran a person best of one minute 44.97 to come ninth in the men’s 800m.