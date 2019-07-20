Mike Leake three outs away from perfect game as Mariners crush Angels

Mike Leake pitched a shutout as the Seattle Mariners claimed a 10-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels, but the veteran came just three outs from completing the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.

A single through first and second base from rookie Luis Rengifo in the ninth inning ended Leake’s chance to become the first man since fellow Mariner Felix Hernandez to achieve the feat.

The San Francisco Giants claimed a seventh successive victory with a 1-0 success against the New York Mets.

Pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson scored the only run on the back of misplay from Mets left fielder Dominic Smith in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Ronald Acuna Jr enjoyed a three-hit night as the Atlanta Braves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals, while Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu got the better of rookie Zac Gallen as his side edged past the Florida Marlins 2-1.

The New York Yankees consolidated top spot in American League East with an 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies as second-placed Tampa Bay Rays slipped to a 9-2 defeat against the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox lost 11-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.

The St. Louis Cardinals edged past the Cincinnati Reds 12-11, the Philadelphia Phillies were 6-1 winners over the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Indians ran out 10-5 winners over the Kansas City Royals.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays crushed the Detroit Tigers 12-1, the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-3, the Oakland Athletics saw off the Minnesota Twins 5-3 and the Arizona Diamondbacks were 10-7 winners against the Milwaukee Brewers.