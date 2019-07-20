Laura Muir targets World Championship glory after Anniversary Games victory

Laura Muir set her sights on the World Championships after cruising to victory at the Anniversary Games.

The Scot won the 1500m Diamond League race at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday and immediately turned her attention to Doha.

She clocked three minutes 58.25 seconds to finish comfortably ahead of Kenya’s Winny Chebet after a controlled race.

The 1500m European champion is now looking towards making the podium at the World Championships, which is just 10 weeks away.

“My goal now is to win a medal in Doha,” said Muir, who needed treatment on a tight calf after the race.

“It may have looked easy but it wasn’t. I didn’t realise I ran a 57-second last lap and I’m so so happy about that.

“The girls are really strong and I know that my advantage is in that kick, so I just sat in there and tried to take it easy. It was all about winning today and I did that.

“There’s huge strength in depth in the fields here, so you can run a world lead at one event and then someone else will do it at the next. It really helps keep pushing you on. It’s great to have so much competition.”

Muir’s training partner Jemma Reekie was seventh with Sarah McDonald sixth.

Zharnel Hughes also declared he would be ready for the World Championships after coming second in the 100m.

European champion Hughes clocked a season’s best of 9.95secs after running 9.96s in his heat.

He came behind South Africa’s Akani Simbine but insisted, come September, he will be at his best.

“I’ll be ready,” he said. “I’m confident in myself. I try not to think about my opponents, if I focus mostly on me and my lane I’ll be fine.

“It’s a huge step (going from European champion to world champion) and a lot more work but last year was a great success and I’m hoping to get more.

“I’m not 100 per cent yet and it’s just steady progress for me, I trust coach (Glen) Mills. As I go further I’ll get better.”

Adam Gemili ran 10.07s in his heat and ran another season’s best of 10.04s to come sixth in the final with Jamaica’s Yohan Blake taking third.

Great Britain’s James Ellington, returning after a serious motorbike crash in January 2017, came ninth in the second heat earlier in the afternoon in 10.93s.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was ninth in the 200m ahead of the Diamond League long jump on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who won the Commonwealth Games heptathlon title and the World Indoor pentathlon crown last year, ran 23.19s.

“It was a season’s best, I could have run a bit faster,” she said, after competing for the first time since winning the heptathlon at the Gotzis Hypo-Meeting with a personal best and world-leading score of 6,813 points.

“It’s a long season, doing the indoors and a full heptathlon in Gotzis, maybe it’s taking a toll a little bit but I am in training as I had a couple of weeks off (after Gotzis). It was the only way to do it with the long season.”

GB team-mate Beth Dobbin came third in a personal best of 22.50s, behind double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

In the Diamond League 400m Laviai Nielsen came third, behind Jamaican duo Shericka Jackson and Stephenie-Ann McPherson, in a personal best of 50.83s.

Holly Bradshaw came third in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.65 metres and Kyle Langford ran a personal best of one minute 44.97s to come ninth in the men’s 800m.

The British 4x100m women of Ashleigh Nelson, Imani Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita came second behind Jamaica.