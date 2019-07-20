Daley bid to defend World gold ends with disappointing seventh-place finish

Tom Daley’s bid for gold at the World Aquatics Championships ended in disappointment as the defending men’s 10m platform champion could only finish seventh in the final.

Earlier on Saturday, Daley and Grace Reid had to settle for fourth place in the mixed three metre synchronised final, the pair having won world silver in the event two years ago.

Daley had claimed individual gold from Budapest 2017 – and was looking to add another medal to the bronze won with Matty Lee from the men’s 10m synchronised event earlier this week in Gwangju.

The @Gwangju2019_ Men's 10m Platform was a final of incredible quality, befitting of a World Championships ? No medals today for the Brits, but @TomDaley1994 and @Noah_w9 did us proud in 7th and 10th, both securing ?? spots at @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8D9tA7EUSE — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 20, 2019

In qualifying for the final along with team-mate Noah Williams, both had helped secured 10m places for Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Daley started strongly to get some promising early points on the board, and was in front after the first round.

However, the 25-year-old soon dropped down the leaderboard following a mistake in his second dive and eventually drifted out of contention to end with a total of 470.35.

Tom Daley and Grace Reid, pictured during the World Series, in London, claimed fourth place in the mixed 3m springboard final in Gwangju (Bradley Collyer/PA Images)

Gold went to China’s Jian Yang who produced a combined score of 598.65 ahead of his compatriot Hao Yang (585.75) and Russian Aleksandr Bondar (541.05) taking bronze.

Williams, meanwhile, finished in 10th place, the 19-year-old making an overall total of 440.95.

Earlier, Daley and Reid had looked to be in with a chance of making the podium following an impressive last-round dive, but would end up just 3.15 points short.

German duo Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel (301.62) secured the bronze medal, with Maddison Keeney and Matthew Carter (304.86) taking gold for Australia, edging out Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac (304.08) of Canada.