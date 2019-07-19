Advertising
Huddersfield will play season without sponsor logo
Huddersfield have admitted a controversial bookmaker’s logo on their new shirt was a publicity stunt.
The Sky Bet Championship club were widely criticised for the sash-style sponsorship on the strip and even played a friendly in it against Rochdale on Wednesday.
However in a statement on Friday the club said it would play the entire season with no logo on the front of the shirt.
