Huddersfield will play season without sponsor logo

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield have admitted a controversial bookmaker’s logo on their new shirt was a publicity stunt.

The Sky Bet Championship club were widely criticised for the sash-style sponsorship on the strip and even played a friendly in it against Rochdale on Wednesday.

However in a statement on Friday the club said it would play the entire season with no logo on the front of the shirt.

