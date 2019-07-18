Brighton defender Leo Ostigard joins St Pauli on loan

Brighton defender Leo Ostigard has joined 2. Bundesliga side FC St Pauli on loan.

The 19-year-old, who made two Premier League appearances last season for Albion, will spend the 2019/20 season with the Hamburg-based club, who play in the second division in Germany.

“This is an excellent loan move for Leo and one which comes at the right time for him,” said Brighton Under-23 coach Simon Rusk.

“I’m sure he’ll learn valuable lessons from a tough season in the Bundesliga 2.

“Leo works extremely hard on the training pitch and his commitment to improve is clear to see.

“We will closely monitor his progress in Germany and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses as he takes on an exciting new challenge.”