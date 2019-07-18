Advertising
A shot-by-shot look at Rory McIlroy’s nightmare Open start
The Northern Irishman carded a quadruple-bogey eight on the first hole.
Open favourite Rory McIlroy had a nightmare start to his bid to win the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush after a quadruple-bogey eight at the first.
Northern Ireland’s big hope for a home winner could not have begun in worse fashion, having hit his tee shot out of bounds.
PA looks at just how badly it went, shot by shot.
1 – McIlroy takes a two-iron off the tee for safety but tugs it left and it lands five feet out of bounds having hit and damaged the mobile phone of a spectator.
2 – Penalty stroke
3 – The Northern Irishman reloads but his second attempt off the tee, again with an iron, finishes in the left rough
4 – Hits a shot from 155 yards into a bush to the left of the green and is forced to call an unplayable lie
Advertising
5 – Penalty stroke
6 – Chips to eight feet
7 – Misses with a putt which drifts to the right of the hole
8 – Taps in the return putt for a quadruple-bogey eight
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.