Jason Roy set to make England Test debut against Ireland

Jason Roy is set to make his Test debut after being named in England’s squad for their match against Ireland at Lord’s.

The Surrey opener and limited overs specialist was a star of the recent World Cup triumph and is to be given the platform to prove he can also deliver in Test cricket.

England’s one-day international vice captain Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes – the hero of Sunday’s victory over New Zealand – are rested ahead of the Ashes series which begins on August 1.

In a blow to hopes of toppling Australia, Mark Wood has been ruled out for four to six weeks with the left side strain sustained in the World Cup final.

Jofra Archer is also missing because of a side strain and will be given a period of rest before being considered for Ashes selection.

An ECB statement read: “Archer will have a period of rest before being considered for selection during the Specsavers Ashes Test Series.

“He will have a short break in Barbados before returning to the UK later this month.”

Jofra Archer is in contention for Ashes selection after a period of rest (John Walton/PA)

Archer, who has yet to play in a Test match but bowled the super over in the World Cup final against New Zealand, is due to fly to Barbados on Wednesday afternoon.

He travels knowing that he has just been awarded an increment contract by the ECB for the next 12 months.

All-rounder Lewis Gregory makes his first appearance in a Test squad after producing several eye-catching performances for Somerset and England Lions.

Warwickshire pace bowler Olly Stone has overcome a back injury to make his second appearance in an England squad.

Although a 13-man squad has been selected England chairman of selectors Ed Smith confirmed Roy would make his debut against Ireland and told Sky Sports: “We have total confidence he will be able to adapt to red ball cricket.”

On James Anderson’s chances of being involved against Ireland, Smith added: “It’s not clear. He’s making good progress and, if he’s fit to play without risk against Ireland, that’s a possibility.”

Mark Wood has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a left side strain (Nick Potts/PA)

A squad of 16 players will attend a pre-Ashes training camp this weekend at St George’s Park, the Football Association’s national football centre based at Burton-Upon-Trent.

England squad to face Ireland: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Jack Leach (Somerset), Jason Roy (Surrey), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England’s 16-man squad for the pre-Ashes training camp: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Jack Leach (Somerset), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).