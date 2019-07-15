Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
England took victory over New Zealand in the final of the World Cup which went to a super over at Lord’s.
England won the Cricket World Cup with a dramatic super over victory against New Zealand at Lord’s on the same day as Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon and Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Here, PA takes a look at the pick of the action in pictures.
