Nothing can top sweet World Cup moment, says Buttler

Jos Buttler joked that nothing else matters in his cricket career after his role in England’s unforgettable World Cup win at Lord’s.

Buttler was in the thick of things as the country’s 44-year wait for the sport’s biggest trophy ended in the most dramatic fashion imaginable against New Zealand.

He made a fine 59 as the game was tied in a frantic finale and then renewed his partnership with man of the match Ben Stokes in the first super over in one-day history.

Wicketkeeper Buttler hit the last of Trent Boult’s six balls for four as the hosts posted 15, then took up his place behind the stumps.

That is where the historic contest would finally be won and lost, Buttler combining with Jason Roy to run out Martin Guptill in a moment that will never be forgotten.

“I can’t believe what has happened, but it’s nice to wake up and know it did,” he said.

“I don’t think anything will faze me again. I don’t think think I’ll ever care about anything ever again. I don’t really care what happens now in my career.”

He will change his tune in the coming days of course, not least with an Ashes series hovering into view in just a couple of weeks.

Advertising

But his words summed up the unbridled joy, the sense of achievement and the wide-eyed wonder etched across the face of England’s heroes as they basked in the moment.

Make no mistake, an errant throw by Roy or a fumbled take by Buttler would not just have cost the team a once-in-a-lifetime shot at glory, it would have scuttled a project that has been painstakingly pursued since 2015.

“We were laughing about the fact that four years of work came down to one ball,” said Buttler.

“Four years and then then it’s one ball…can we get a run-out? It justifies everything we have done for four years to get to this point. It’s an incredible journey.

“At the end I remember that 10 seconds of just running around, the atmosphere is something that will live with me forever.

“It’s alright when you’re in the middle because it’s what you know – catch a ball, smash the stumps – but the consequences are obviously quite a lot larger!”