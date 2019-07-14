The numbers behind England’s World Cup win

England have won the World Cup, beating New Zealand in a super over decider in the final at Lord’s.

Here, PA looks at the key statistics behind the Three Lions’ success.

Go high or go home

(PA Graphic)

Ever since a dismal early exit from the last World Cup, England’s one-day cricket has undergone a change of mentality – and their prolific top order has been central to this summer’s success.

Scores of 397 for six against Afghanistan and 386 for six against Bangladesh were the highest in the tournament and England had four of the top 10.

One of those came in defeat to Pakistan but the others were in victories and of the five winning margins in the tournament of 100 runs or more, four belonged to England.

England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs, June 18 India beat West Indies by 125 runs, June 27 England beat New Zealand by 119 runs, July 3 England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs, June 8 England beat South Africa by 104 runs, May 30

They also made seven of the tournament’s 31 centuries, with two apiece for Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow and Jason Roy shared four century partnerships despite the former’s two ducks.

Six shooters

Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan wicketkeeper Ikram Ali Khil keep their eyes on one of the England captain’s 17 sixes in the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

That same aggressive mindset saw England hit more sixes than any other team in the tournament – 76, with the West Indies their nearest challengers on 59.

Eoin Morgan led the way with 22, including a world-record 17 in his 148 off 71 balls against Afghanistan, while Roy, Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also ranked in the top 10.

Final opponents New Zealand showed that is not the only way but England’s power hitting has unlocked new heights for them.

Three is the magic number

Jofra Archer, centre right, high-fives Chris Woakes as Ben Stokes, left, waits his turn (Nigel French/PA)

England’s bowlers contributed across the board, with Jofra Archer capturing the bulk of the headlines but barely standing out from an impressive pack.

England were the only team in the tournament for whom no bowler had a four-wicket haul, though all bar part-time spinner Root picked up three in an innings at some stage – Archer on five occasions.

Mark Wood 3/18 v West Indies, June 14

Chris Woakes 3/20 v Australia, July 11

Ben Stokes 3/23 v Bangladesh, June 8

Jofra Archer 3/27 v South Africa, May 30

Liam Plunkett 3/42 v Zew Zealand, July 14

Moeen Ali 3/50 v Pakistan, June 3

Adil Rashid 3/54 v Australia, July 11

Joe Root 2/27 v West Indies, June 14

The Barbados-born paceman took 20 wickets in all at an average of just over 23 to edge out Mark Wood (18 at 25.72) as England’s top wicket-taker and rank third in the tournament.

Chris Woakes joined in with 16, including a tone-setting three for 20 in the semi-final against Australia, while spinner Adil Rashid also managed double figures.

Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes contributed well in the fourth seamer role with 11 and seven wickets respectively while Moeen Ali took five wickets in as many games and even Root snared two for 27 against the West Indies.