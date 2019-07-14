Advertising
The best moments from the final day at Wimbledon
The story of the 13th day of action at SW19.
Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a five-set epic to win Wimbledon for the fifth time.
Djokovic won 7-6 (5) 1-6 7-6 (4) 4-6 13-12 (3) after a final-set tie-break, a rule brought in to avoid a repeat of Kevin Anderson and John Isner’s 99-game marathon last year.
Here, PA reviews the 13th and final day of action.
Tweet of the day
Quote of the day
Picture of the day
Advertising
Shot of the day
Djokovic denied Federer the win by saving match point with a tremendous forehand that beat the Swiss and left the Centre Court crowd going wild.
Advertising
Stat of the day
At four hours and 57 minutes, the match was the longest final in Wimbledon history, beating the 2008 epic between Federer and Rafael Nadal by nine minutes. Federer lost that one, as well.
Novak attack
Djokovic now has 16 grand slam titles, four behind Federer, and will surely fancy his chances of overhauling him. Had Federer won, the gap would have been six and possibly insurmountable.
Doubles delay
Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova had to overcome a near 10-hour delay before finally claiming the women’s doubles title against Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu. The match was put back a day after the men’s doubles final took four hours 56 minutes, and then they came on after the longest men’s singles final in history.
Celebrity corner
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.