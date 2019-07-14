Raine and Rushworth put Durham in control over Worcestershire

Durham are in a strong position after day two of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash against Worcestershire, holding an 87-run lead over the visitors at Emirates Riverside.

The home side added 90 runs to their overnight total courtesy of an unbeaten innings of 78 from Ben Raine, while Ed Barnard led the way for Worcestershire with impressive figures of 4-42.

Durham, though, were relentless in their bowling effort as they refused to allow the visitors to get a foothold in their innings, with Chris Rushworth superb in claiming 4-28 as Worcestershire were dismissed for 151.

Durham’s openers were then unbeaten at the close, handing their side a solid platform to build on their innings on day three.

The hosts resumed in the morning on 122-6, with Raine and Ned Eckersley at the crease.

The two players found their rhythm at the crease and brought up a century stand for the seventh wicket in 175 deliveries when Raine found the boundary.

Eckersley continued his solid first season with Durham, notching his second half-century of the term after nudging the ball down the legside.

However, he could not push on, edging a delivery from Barnard through to Riki Wessels at first slip.

Brydon Carse then joined Raine at the crease, who manoeuvred his way to fifty from 140 deliveries.

They were able to push Durham over the 200-run mark with another solid partnership, earning a batting bonus point in the process.

Carse, though, fell just before the lunch interval, edging a Ross Whiteley delivery to Daryl Mitchell at slip.

Raine had made his way to 78 but ran out of partners as Nathan Rimmington and Rushworth were dismissed in successive deliveries by Barnard, bowling the hosts out for 212.

Rushworth pegged back Worcestershire immediately in their reply, pinning Mitchell lbw on the back leg for a second-ball duck, swiftly followed by Raine notching his first wicket to remove Australian Callum Ferguson (11) lbw.

Riki Wessels opened the innings for the first time in the Championship, and played well enough, scoring five boundaries to reach 33, only to be bowled by the medium pace of Gareth Harte.

Joshua Dell and Whiteley steadied the ship until tea but both players fell in quick succession as Rushworth and Carse were on point after the interval.

Barnard continued the collapse, leaving a delivery from Raine that cleaned up his off stump, and when Rimmington bottled up Brett D’Olivera, who chopped the ball onto his own stumps for two, the visitors were 113-7.

Cox and Leach offered resistance, but Rushworth produced a fine delivery to trap the former lbw for 24, and he claimed his fourth wicket with another lbw when Leach missed a straight ball.

Raine finished off the innings by bowling Dillon Pennington, earning the home side a healthy first-innings lead of 61.

Cameron Bancroft and Alex Lees were solid in their second innings response, guiding Durham to the close on 26 without loss and an advantage of 87 runs.