In Pictures: Cricket World Cup ends in glory for England

UK & international sports | Published:

A stunning tournament came down to a thrilling finish and the pictures tell a thousand words.

England have won the Cricket World Cup

England claimed their first Cricket World Cup title after beating New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord’s.

Here, PA takes a look at some of the best images from the tournament.

Ben Stokes got the tournament off to an explosive start with a stunning catch to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo at the Oval (Nigel French/PA)
South Africa v West Indies – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Hampshire Bowl
The weather proved a nuisance in the second week of the tournament, as four matches fell victim to the rain, including a clash between eventual semi-final opponents India and New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)
England v West Indies – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Hampshire Bowl
Images of Jason Roy (pictured) and Eoin Morgan sustaining injuries during England’s win against West Indies caused concern, but the former returned for the win against India and captain Morgan did not miss a match (Adam Davy/PA)
Steve Smith (pictured) and David Warner had to cope with boos and heckles from spectators over the course of Australia’s campaign (Tim Goode/PA)
Warner, though, enjoyed one of the more joyous moments of the tournament thanks to his 166 against Bangladesh – the best innings of the World Cup (Simon Cooper/PA)
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Old Trafford
Carlos Brathwaite’s despair, meanwhile, was clear when his attempt to hit a match-winning six off the final ball of the match against New Zealand was caught by Trent Boult (David Davies/PA)

England v Australia – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Lord’s
Stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre kept England football manager Gareth Southgate entertained during England’s clash with Australia at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Old Trafford
The Windies’ Sheldon Cottrell (right) showed off one of the more recognisable celebrations of the tournament (David Davies/PA)
Bangladesh v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Hampshire Bowl
And fans of all teams filled the cricket grounds of England and Wales with colour (Adam Davy/PA)
India v Pakistan – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Emirates Old Trafford
The clash between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford served up one of the most lively atmospheres of the tournament (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rohit Sharma hit five centuries on his way to a tournament-leading 648 runs (David Davies/PA)
While Mitchell Starc became the first man to take 27 wickets in a single World Cup tournament (Nigel French/PA)
New Zealand v Australia – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Lord’s
New Zealand looked to have stumbled when they lost their last three matches of the group stage, but they scraped into the semi-finals with a fourth-place finish (Mike Egerton/PA)
India’s fans were full of confidence ahead of their semi-final clash with New Zealand (Martin Rickett/PA)
But a downpour in Manchester meant the match ended up being played over two days (Martin Rickett/PA)
India v New Zealand – ICC World Cup – Semi Final – Reserve Day – Old Trafford
Even though the clouds lifted, the gloom deepened for captain Virat Kohli (pictured after being dismissed for a single) and India, who fell to five for three on their way to being beaten by 18 runs (David Davies/PA)
For New Zealand it meant a second consecutive World Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Australia v England – ICC World Cup – Semi Final – Edgbaston
In the second semi-final, England made a blistering start, with Australia skipper Aaron Finch (pictured) trapped lbw by Jofra Archer from his first ball faced (Nigel French/PA)
England v India – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Edgbaston
Jonny Bairstow (left) and Roy – as they had done throughout the tournament – impressed for England as they chased down a 224-run winning target (Nigel French/PA)
Australia v England – ICC World Cup – Semi Final – Edgbaston
Roy was eventually dismissed for 85 but was incensed by the nature of his departure (Nigel French/PA)
Australia v England – ICC World Cup – Semi Final – Edgbaston
But Morgan and Joe Root saw England over the line, with the captain hitting the boundary that earned them a comfortable eight-wicket win and a place in the final (Nigel French/PA)
England started brightly in the final, with Woakes making the breakthrough when Martin Guptill was pinned on the back leg before spurning New Zealand’s review (John Walton/PA)
The all-important scalp of Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was among Liam Plunkett’s haul of three for 42 as England limited New Zealand to 241 for eight (John Walton/PA)
Matt Henry removed influential opener Roy for 17 as New Zealand put England under early pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
Colin De Grandhomme (left) accounted for Root before Bairstow fell to leave England 71 for three (John Walton/PA)
An outstanding catch by Lockie Ferguson saw Morgan march off for nine runs, leaving England with serious work to do (Nick Potts/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
Buttler (left) and Stokes steadied the ship and kept England’s hopes alive with scores of 59 and 84 respectively (John Walton/PA)
England’s hopes were slipping away when Liam Plunkett holed out to long-off, leaving England needing 22 from the final nine deliveries (Nick Potts/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
Knowing England required 15 from the final over to win, Stokes managed to take it to a super over (Nick Potts/PA)
So, with the scores tied at 241 after 100 overs of nerve-shredding tension, a super over was required to pick the winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Stokes and Buttler hit 15 off Trent Boult in England’s over (Nick Potts/PA)
With New Zealand needing two to win off the final ball of their over, Roy hurled a flat throw towards Buttler, who scattered the stumps as Guptill scrambled. England triumphed on account of boundaries scored (John Walton/PA)
England lift the trophy after winning their first World Cup title (Nick Potts/PA)
UK & international sports

