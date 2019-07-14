Cricket World Cup final – Live

New Zealand win the toss and choose to bat

Start delayed by 15 minutes due to overnight rain

Teams unchanged from semi-finals

Both playing to win maiden title

10th over NZ 33-1

Williamson finally gets his first run on the board from his 12th delivery faced, but the progress remains slow and New Zealand will want to pick up the pace soon.

9th over NZ 31-1

New Zealand dash for a quick single, but it almost results in a run out for Nicholls.

Had Jason Roy been a touch more accurate with his throw from mid-off, Nicholls could well have been in danger of being sent back to the pavilion.

Williamson still yet to score.

8th over NZ 30-1

Williamson hit 67 in the semi-final win against India but, but he is making a slow start at Lord’s.

Despite facing eight deliveries so far, the skipper is yet to register a run.

7th over NZ 29-1

Another strong over from Woakes, who – on top of claiming the wicket of Guptill – only concedes a single from Nicholls.

WICKET Guptill 19 lbw Woakes

A length ball from Woakes catches Guptill out as he looks to drive through mid-off, striking him on the back leg.

Guptill is given out and the decision stands on review, bringing captain Williamson to the crease.

WICKET! After a bright start from Martin Guptill, he falls LBW to Woakes for 19 (2×4, 1×6) Guptill reviewed but this time the CAPS aren't so lucky. Review gone, time for #KaneWilliamson ? ?? 29/1 | 6.2 overs#ENGvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 LIVE ? | https://t.co/aU5ayqheAz pic.twitter.com/flAk6aazx2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 14, 2019

6th over NZ 28-0

Archer puts one on Nicholls’ pads but it was outside leg stump, with the black caps adding four.

5th over NZ 24-0

A useful over from Woakes, who restricts Guptill and Nicholls to a single apiece.

4th over NZ 22-0

Guptill shows signs of hitting his stride, knocking the final’s first six over third man before finding the boundary once more two deliveries later, sending the ball back past Archer for his second four.

3rd over NZ 10-0

Henry Nicholls then survives on review after being given out lbw from the third ball of the following over.

Tracking shows the ball would have cleared the stumps, earning Nicholls a reprieve.

Chris Woakes raps Henry Nicholls on the pad, and the umpire gives him out! But Nicholls reviews and is reprieved, with DRS showing the ball would have passed just over the stumps. England are making the ball talk, but New Zealand are hanging in there…#CWC19 | #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/17ZucCaYp6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

2nd over NZ 8-0

England think Jofra Archer has claimed the final’s first wicket, believing Guptill to have been caught behind off the fifth delivery of the over.

Morgan opts against the review and replays suggest he has made the right call, with the ball appearing to have made contact with the hip area rather than the bat.

1st over NZ 5-0

Woakes opens with a wide outswinger before the first runs off the bat come courtesy of a boundary, with Guptill’s outside edge sending the ball beyond Ben Stokes at backward point.

PLAY

Martin Guptill opened the batting for New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)

We are under way in the World Cup final, with Chris Woakes opening the bowling to Martin Guptill.

10.39

The teams are out for the anthems and there are plenty of well-wishers on social media from the world of cricket and beyond.

World Cup Final Day ?Huge respect for both teams, England & New Zealand for playing the sort of cricket that gets you to a Final. Good luck to the players, it’s going to be a great spectacle. Come On England! ??????? #CWC19Final — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 14, 2019

10.31

Morgan was not disappointed at being asked to bowl first.

“No, not at all,” he said. “It was a 50-50 call. It’s always difficult here at Lord’s. With the overheads I’d probably lean towards a bowl, but it doesn’t really bother me.

“I think the two teams, whichever plays well today will lift the trophy at the end of the day, so it’s a big challenge for us today playing against an in-form New Zealand team.”

10.25

Explaining his decision to bat first, Williamson said: “If you look at the surface, I think it’s a bat-first surface, but then you look up above and it brings in a bit of confusion.

“But at the same time we are here in a final and it’s important that we do the job first up with bat in hand.”

10.15 New Zealand win the toss

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and has decided to bat first.

That follows the trend of the tournament but also offers England the chance to replicate the brilliant start they made with the new ball against Australia.

The hosts have named an unchanged XI for the fourth game in a row, meaning Liam Plunkett retains his place in a seam-heavy attack at the expense of spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Their opponents have also kept faith with their semi-final winning side, Henry Nicholls having passed a fitness test.

WELCOME TO TODAY’S LIVE BLOG

England face New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s, where both teams are looking to win a maiden title.

Eoin Morgan’s side booked their place in the showpiece with a thumping win over Australia, while New Zealand’s stunning bowling performance saw them overcome India in the other semi-final.

Overnight rain means the start has been delayed by 15 minutes, but this final will soon be under way.