Menu

Advertising

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier suffers injury setback

UK & international sports | Published:

Dier will not travel to Singapore or Shanghai.

Eric Dier is missing Tottenham's tour of Asia

England midfielder Eric Dier will miss Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia due to injury.

Spurs said the 25-year-old would be out for a “short period” after a “procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training”.

Tottenham face Juventus in Singapore next Saturday before a clash with Manchester United in Shanghai on July 25.

They then return to Europe for the Audi Cup in Munich, with Dier’s availability for that yet to be confirmed.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News