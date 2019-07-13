The best moments from day 12 at Wimbledon

Simona Halep stunned Centre Court with a 56-minute demolition of Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title.

Elsewhere, it was a disappointing day for the remaining British interest.

Here, PA reviews the best of the day’s action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Advertising

Halep, pictured, falls to the turf after beating Williams (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

A shot so good your opponent can only stand and applaud ?#Wimbledon | @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/SSJFRWMliK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

Williams was giving Halep the runaround and raced to the net as a point looked won, but the Romanian somehow produced a cross-court backhand winner at full stretch, leaving her opponent applauding the shot.

Advertising

Stat of the day

The new champion admitted that she had never played a better match. Handy timing.

On yer head son

Nicolas Mahut took a blow to the head during the men’ doubles final (Adam Davy/PA)

>

Frenchman Nicolas Mahut got more than he bargained for when he tried to defend a smash on the baseline and a 120mph overhead from Robert Farah left him floored when it reared up off the grass. It hit him above his left eye, which left him with an egg-shaped bruise on his forehead and required concussion checks from the doctor during a medical timeout.

Halep gets her wish

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)

When the seventh seed was asked who she would like to be watching her in the Royal Box at the final, she replied “Kate. I like her.” Well the Romanian got her wish as the Duchess of Cambridge attended the All England Club for the second time this fortnight, having also spent day two here.

Celebrity corner

Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker (Adam Davy/PA)

Brit watch

The Dylan Slam: complete@DylanAlcott is the first ever #Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles champion after beating Andy Lapthorne and now holds all Grand Slam singles titles ? pic.twitter.com/IGAXbw92Mz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

Andy Lapthorne was handed a beating by his doubles partner Dylan Alcott in the quad wheelchair singles final as he lost 6-0 6-1. There was also a defeat in the wheelchair doubles final for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid while Arthur Fery and Toby Samuel fell short of making the boys’ doubles final with a semi-final loss.

Day 13 order of play

Centre Court



(PA Graphics)

Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic

Day 13 weather watch