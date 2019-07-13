Menu

Advertising

Serena Williams’ Wimbledon final defeats

UK & international sports | Published:

The American has lost four times in the showpiece on Centre Court.

Serena Williams lost a fourth Wimbledon title

Serena Williams missed the chance to claim an eighth Wimbledon title as she was beaten in the final by Simona Halep.

Williams was completely outplayed by the Romanian and it is not the first time she has lost the showpiece at SW19.

Here, PA looks at her other final defeats at the All England Club.

2004

Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in 2004
Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The beginning of what became an intense – and sometimes bitter rivalry, began when a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova introduced herself to the world with a 6-1 6-4 win.

2008

Venus Williams got the better of her sister in 2008
Venus Williams got the better of her sister in 2008 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Advertising

After Williams’ first two titles came at the expense of her sister Venus, the older sibling got some revenge with a 7-5 6-4 victory.

2018

Angelique Kerber won the 2018 final
Angelique Kerber won the 2018 final (Nic Bothma/PA)

In her first Wimbledon back after giving birth, a brilliant comeback story was ruined as Angelique Kerber won the title for the first time with a 6-3 6-3 triumph.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News