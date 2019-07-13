Serena Williams’ Wimbledon final defeats

Serena Williams missed the chance to claim an eighth Wimbledon title as she was beaten in the final by Simona Halep.

Williams was completely outplayed by the Romanian and it is not the first time she has lost the showpiece at SW19.

Here, PA looks at her other final defeats at the All England Club.

2004

Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The beginning of what became an intense – and sometimes bitter rivalry, began when a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova introduced herself to the world with a 6-1 6-4 win.

2008

Venus Williams got the better of her sister in 2008 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

After Williams’ first two titles came at the expense of her sister Venus, the older sibling got some revenge with a 7-5 6-4 victory.

2018

Angelique Kerber won the 2018 final (Nic Bothma/PA)

In her first Wimbledon back after giving birth, a brilliant comeback story was ruined as Angelique Kerber won the title for the first time with a 6-3 6-3 triumph.