Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer’s most memorable matches

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face eight-time winner Roger Federer in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

Here, PA recalls five memorable matches between the rivals.

US Open 2010

Novak Djokovic finally celebrated US Open victory against Roger Federer in 2010 (Elizabeth Pantaleo/PA)

Federer had beaten Djokovic on three previous occasions at Flushing Meadows in 2007, 2008, and 2009, and looked set to repeat the trick in the semi-final with two match points on the Serbian’s serve in the fifth set. But Djokovic repelled them with some stunning forehands and went on to win 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 7-5.

US Open 2011

Djokovic lifted the US Open trophy in 2011 (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

A year on and at the same stage, Federer worked two more match points in the fifth, this time on his own serve. Again Djokovic, who had come from two sets down, saved both, the first with a sensational forehand return, and won the next four games to wrap up a 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory.

French Open 2011

Federer prevailed on the Paris clay (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Djokovic went into the semi-final at Roland Garros on a 43-match winning streak. But in an encounter of breathtaking quality Federer took the first two sets before Djokovic pulled one back. The Serb served for the fourth set at 5-4 but Federer broke back and edged the subsequent tie-break to win 7-6 6-3 3-6 7-6.

Wimbledon 2014

Djokovic ruled at Wimbledon in 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Federer had looked invincible on his way to the final but found himself 2-1 down and facing Championship point at 2-5 in the fourth. Somehow the Swiss broke serve twice to win the next five games and level the match, only for Djokovic to prevail in the decider for a 6-7 6-4 7-6 5-7 6-4 success.

Wimbledon 2015

And the Serbian won again a year later (Mike Egerton/PA)

A repeat final and, unfortunately for Federer, a repeat result. Djokovic took the first set on a tie-break, and held four set points at the end of a second which had gone the same way. When Federer finally forced a first set point he made no mistake with an imperious volley. But early breaks in sets three and four saw Djokovic lift his third trophy, winning 7-6 6-7 6-4 6-3.