Morgan: Four years of hard work have brought England to this point

England captain Eoin Morgan believes Sunday’s World Cup final against New Zealand is “the culmination of four years of hard work and dedication”.

Morgan has been at the forefront of England’s white-ball resurgence from also-rans at the last tournament in 2015 to topping the one-day world rankings in the intervening period.

They go into their Lord’s showdown against the Kiwis as favourites to win their first ever global 50-over trophy.

Morgan and England netted on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Asked about the magnitude of the fixture, Morgan said: “It means a huge amount to me and to everybody in the changing room.

“It’s the culmination of four years of hard work and dedication, a lot of planning. It presents a big opportunity to go and try to win the World Cup.”

The clash is available for the whole country to watch, with broadcaster Sky Sports agreeing for it to be shown free-to-air on Channel 4.

“The support we have had has been unquestionable, as a team that makes you feel lucky to be a part of the team with that sort of support,” Morgan added.

“This presents a huge opportunity to sell the game on a huge platform, it’s going all around the country.”

Morgan says he will decide on his final message on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Lord’s is Morgan’s home ground as a Middlesex player, and he added: “I am personally relaxed. It’s nice to be home. I’m excited about tomorrow. We’re going to enjoy the game regardless. It’s a World Cup final and we’re not going to shy away.”

Asked what his final words to his players, all of whom are fit, will be, Morgan said: “I get asked that a lot. You never know until the morning.

“You have to go and see what the mood will be like in the camp. The last three or four times, it’s been right on point.”