Manchester United coach Mark Dempsey will return to UK following hospital stay

Manchester United coach Mark Dempsey will return to the UK following treatment in hospital after falling ill on the club’s tour to Australia.

United did not name Dempsey when they announced on Friday that a member of their backroom team had been taken to hospital in Perth.

But a further statement from United on Saturday read: “Mark Dempsey will be discharged from hospital following assessment and treatment.

“Due to the intensity of the tour schedule we have decided together it’s best for him to return home.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side arrived in Perth for the start of their pre-season

tour on Monday and beat local side Perth Glory 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and teenager James Garner ensured United made a winning start to their tour in front of over 50,000 at the Optus Stadium.

United had hosted an open training session at the WACA on Thursday night and confirmed later that evening that a member of staff had been admitted to hospital.

United take on fierce rivals Leeds at the same venue on Wednesday before the tour continues on to Singapore and China.