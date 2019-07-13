Daniel Dubois stops Nathan Gorman to take vacant British heavyweight strap

Daniel Dubois stopped Nathan Gorman in five rounds to take the vacant British heavyweight title at the O2.

Both men went into the bout undefeated but it was Dubois who got the early upper hand when he knocked down his opponent in the third.

A swift right hand from Dubois saw Gorman drop to the canvas on one knee before finishing the round strongly.

Dubois, who now has a 12-0 professional record, took the fourth and broke through in the fifth, putting his opponent down as the referee waved the bout off.