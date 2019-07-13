Advertising
5 things you did not know about Wimbledon champion Simona Halep
The Romanian follows only two people on Twitter.
Simona Halep claimed her first Wimbledon title and second grand slam by beating Serena Williams.
The seventh seed won 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court in only 56 minutes as she outplayed the seven-time champion.
Here, PA takes a closer look at the 27-year-old.
Sporting background
Born in Constanta, sport was in Halep’s life from the start as her dad Stere was a professional footballer for Sageata Stejaru – a second-tier outfit. As a result she is a big fan of football, idolising Romanian great Gheorghe Hagi, and remains a big supporter of the Romania national team.
Junior champion
She began playing tennis aged four and moved to Bucharest 12 years later in a bid to advance her career. It brought success on the junior circuit as she became the French Open champion in 2008.
Breast reduction
Halep made a big personal decision in 2009 in a bid to further her chances as she opted to have a breast reduction, aged 17, something she described as “her biggest sacrifice”.
Fourth time lucky
She might have two grand slams in the bag, but Halep could have been forgiven if she thought it might not happen after losing her first three finals. She was beaten twice at the French Open, first to Maria Sharapova and then to Jelena Ostapenko before Caroline Wozniacki got the better of her at the Australian Open. The losing run was finally ended, fittingly, at Roland Garros last year.
Fan of snooker
The 27-year-old has almost 300,000 followers on Twitter, but she only follows two accounts and one of them is particularly unlikely. One of them is her former coach Darren Cahill and the other is English snooker player Mark Selby. Quizzed on it, she said: “I have no idea how you play snooker. But I appreciate him. He’s been in Romania a few times. I met him. Also I have a snooker ball signed from him. That’s why I follow him.”
