Simona Halep’s journey to the SW19 showpiece
The Romanian has dropped only one set.
Simona Halep is into her first Wimbledon final after an impressive campaign.
The former world number one will be gunning for her second grand slam when she plays Serena Williams in the showpiece on Saturday.
Here, PA takes a look at the Romanian’s run to the final.
First round – Aliaksandra Sasnovich
The seventh seed opened up Court One for the tournament and came out of a competitive match with a 6-4 7-5 win against the Belarussian.
Second round – Mihaela Buzarnescu
An all-Romanian tie went the distance in the second round as Halep got the better of her compatriot 6-3 4-6 6-2.
Third round – Victoria Azarenka
A mouth-watering battle of two former world number ones looked in prospect and it was given Centre Court billing, but Halep cruised to a 6-3 6-1 win.
Fourth round – Cori Gauff
Halep proved to be one of the least popular fourth-round winners ever when she ended the hopes of 15-year-old Gauff with a 6-3 6-3 win.
Quarter-final – Shuai Zhang
The former French Open champion overcame a tricky start against the surprise package, but eventually posted a 7-6 (4) 6-1 success.
Semi-final – Elina Svitolina
With her first Wimbledon final in her grasp, there were no nerves on show as she outplayed her Ukrainian opponent in a disappointingly one-sided 6-1 6-3 win.
