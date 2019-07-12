Advertising
Serena Williams’ route to the Wimbledon final
The American has dropped only two sets.
Serena Williams reached another Wimbledon final as she chases an eighth title at the All England Club.
The 37-year-old is back in the showpiece for the second year running and will meet Simona Halep on Centre Court on Saturday.
Here, PA recalls Williams’ route to the final.
First round – Giulia Gatto-Monticone
Williams was given a gentle opener against the Italian qualifier and she got a good work out in a 6-4 7-5 win.
Second round – Kaja Juvan
One of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history was on the cards as Williams lost the first set to the 18-year-old, but she came back to triumph 2-6 6-2 6-4 in front of the watching Duchess of Sussex.
Third round – Julia Goerges
In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, Williams again got the better of the German, posting a 6-3 6-4 victory.
Fourth round – Carla Suarez Navarro
Williams kept up her 100 per cent record against Navarro with the easiest of victories, dropping just four games in a 6-2 6-2 win.
Quarter-final – Alison Riske
Williams’ toughest test was against world number one Ashleigh Barty’s conqueror Riske in the last eight and she looked to be in trouble as she was a break down in the final set. However, she rallied to win 6-4 4-6 6-3.
Semi-final – Barbora Strycova
The wily Czech was no match for the power of Williams in a one-sided match that she dominated from the start, triumphing 6-1 6-2.
