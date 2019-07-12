Serena Williams’ route to the Wimbledon final

Serena Williams reached another Wimbledon final as she chases an eighth title at the All England Club.

The 37-year-old is back in the showpiece for the second year running and will meet Simona Halep on Centre Court on Saturday.

Here, PA recalls Williams’ route to the final.

First round – Giulia Gatto-Monticone

Serena Williams got off to a simple start on Centre Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Williams was given a gentle opener against the Italian qualifier and she got a good work out in a 6-4 7-5 win.

Second round – Kaja Juvan

The American came back from one set down to win (Mike Egerton/PA)

One of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history was on the cards as Williams lost the first set to the 18-year-old, but she came back to triumph 2-6 6-2 6-4 in front of the watching Duchess of Sussex.

Third round – Julia Goerges

The seven-time champion had few problems in the third round (Adam Davy/PA)

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, Williams again got the better of the German, posting a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Fourth round – Carla Suarez Navarro

The Spaniard was destroyed by Williams in the last 16 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Williams kept up her 100 per cent record against Navarro with the easiest of victories, dropping just four games in a 6-2 6-2 win.

Quarter-final – Alison Riske

Williams was at serious Riske of losing in the quarter-finals (Victoria Jones/PA)

Williams’ toughest test was against world number one Ashleigh Barty’s conqueror Riske in the last eight and she looked to be in trouble as she was a break down in the final set. However, she rallied to win 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Semi-final – Barbora Strycova

The 37-year-old had too much for her Czech opponent (Alastair Grant/PA)

The wily Czech was no match for the power of Williams in a one-sided match that she dominated from the start, triumphing 6-1 6-2.