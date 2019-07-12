Peter Crouch’s career in pictures

Advertising
UK & international sports | Published: 1 hour ago
Crouch enjoyed a stellar career.
Former England striker Peter Crouch has announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.
Here, PA takes a look at his colourful career in pictures.
Browse the businesses in your area and find what is perfect for you.
Browse directory
If you are searching for a job around your local area, use our online system.
Job portal
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Back to top
© 2019 MNA. All rights reserved
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.