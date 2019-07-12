Menu

Peter Crouch’s career in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Crouch enjoyed a stellar career.

Peter Crouch scored 22 times for England

Former England striker Peter Crouch has announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Here, PA takes a look at his colourful career in pictures.

Having started his career at Tottenham, Peter Crouch made his senior Football League debut for QPR (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
After one year at Loftus Road, Crouch joined Portsmouth, scoring 18 league goals in the 2001/02 season (PA)
He had an unhappy time when he first stepped up to the Premier League with Aston Villa, though, and was sent on loan to Norwich (PA)
But a season at Southampton got his career back on track (Chris Ison/PA)
Crouch made a slow start at Liverpool but won the FA Cup in 2006 (Nick Potts/PA)
Crouch scored the first of his 22 England goals in a friendly win over Uruguay in March 2006 (Martin Rickett/PA)

He marked his next international goal, in a pre-2006 World Cup friendly against Hungary, with the robot celebration for which he would become famous (Gareth Copley/PA)
He brought out the celebration once more four days later as he hit a hat-trick against Jamaica but then said he would only perform it again if England won the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
He scored his one and only major tournament goal in a group-stage win over Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Crouch won over the Anfield faithful with goals like this spectacular bicycle kick in a Champions League match with Galatasaray (Martin Rickett/PA)

He scored his first club hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Arsenal in March 2007 (Peter Byrne/PA)
After three seasons at Liverpool, Crouch returned to former club Portsmouth (Chris Ison/PA)
Once again he was only on the south cost for a season before moving back to where it all started, Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Crouch found Stoke to his liking, making more than 200 Premier League appearances for the club (Adam Davy/PA)
And he even revived the robot to celebrate his 100th Premier League goal, against Everton in February 2017 (David Davies/PA)
He finished his career back in the Premier League with Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
