Blades break transfer record to sign Preston forward Robinson
The newly-promoted Premier League club have already brought in Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka this summer.
Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson has become promoted Sheffield United’s record signing after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, the Blades have announced.
The 24-year-old Preston frontman has joined the club for a “substantial undisclosed fee”, following in the footsteps of fellow new arrivals Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “For the second time this summer, the Blades have smashed the club’s transfer record.
“The Blades have paid a substantial undisclosed fee to land Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson from Preston North End.
“The 24-year-old forward has penned a four-year deal at Bramall Lane and becomes boss Chris Wilder’s third signing of the summer, following Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka into S2.”
A product of Aston Villa’s youth set-up, Northampton-born Robinson has flown straight to Portugal to meet his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp.
Manager Chris Wilder said: “Callum fits into our structure perfectly as we look to Championship players who we feel can be successful at Premier League level.
“Callum is someone who was on our radar a number of years ago and he has progressed how we thought he would and hopefully there is plenty more to come.
“I feel Callum is a great age and what we have paid represents great value in the current market.”
