Channel 4 to show free-to-air coverage of World Cup final

England’s World Cup final showdown with New Zealand will be screened free to air on Channel 4 and More 4, TV bosses have announced.

Channel 4 has struck a deal with Sky Sports, which holds the UK broadcast rights for the tournament, to also show the match at Lord’s and will combine it with its live coverage of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “This is fantastic news for cricket fans and the nation.

We're delighted to welcome back live cricket to @Channel4! After striking a deal with @skysports, the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand on Sunday 14 July will be broadcast live on Channel 4. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/u6lNTkwPtZ — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) July 11, 2019

“This Sunday is a massive day for British sport with England tantalisingly close to lifting the Cricket World Cup for the first time and Lewis Hamilton setting his sights on his seventh win at Silverstone – all live on Channel 4.”

Channel 4 will carry Sky’s coverage of the cricket from 9am, but the game will move to More 4 at 1.15pm as Formula 1 takes over before returning after the race.

Mahon added: “The big winners of this strong partnership between Channel 4 and Sky are sports fans and viewers who want to come together for these big sporting occasions.”

Sky will partner with Channel 4 to make England's bid to lift the #CWC19 available for the whole of the UK to watch. #Believe — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 11, 2019

The match will also be broadcast on Sky 1 as well as the network’s dedicated Cricket World Cup channel and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky UK and Ireland chief executive Stephen Van Rooyen said: “England in the final on home soil is a huge moment for sport in this country and we are proud to be the host broadcaster.

“Thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4, we are partnering to make the game available to everyone, so the whole country can get behind England and be part of a special national sporting event.”